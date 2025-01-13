“I told him…” – Enzo Maresca hits back at want-away Chelsea star

Enzo Maresca and Renato Veiga of Chelsea (Photo by Michael Regan, Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has fired a warning to Renato Veiga amid reports that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge because he’s only keen on playing as a centre-back.

The talented 21-year-old joined Chelsea from FC Basel last summer, and has shown some promise at the club so far, even if he’s not been a regular in Maresca’s starting line up.

It now looks like Veiga could be seeking a speedy exit from Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that he could be on his way to Borussia Dortmund due to his desire to only play centrally, rather than sometimes filling in at left-back.

Meanwhile, it seems Maresca himself has not taken too kindly to the stories, as he’s defended the job Chelsea have done with Veiga.

Enzo Maresca hits back at Renato Veiga amid transfer speculation

“I am not aware there is any agreement [with Dortmund] for Renato,” Maresca said.

“Yesterday, he was here working with us. Today, he’s here working with us. Then we’ll see if something happens.

“We brought Renato from Basel and he’s played well in different positions. This has allowed him to join the [Portugal] national team for the first time in his life.

“Even if he’s not playing in his [preferred position], he’s playing for his national team in his early 20s since joining Chelsea. We are very proud about that.”

He added: “I had a chat with Renato. I told him playing in the position he’s playing with us, it’s given him the chance to join the national team and created speculation around him, which only happens when you’re playing well.

“If there is a player that wants to play in just one position, they are going to struggle. They have to learn to play in different positions because it’s a good thing for the player and the club.”

It will be interesting to see if Maresca’s intervention here has the desired effect and persuades Veiga to stay and adapt to playing different roles, or if this ends up being a dig at the player on his way out of the club.