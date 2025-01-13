Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on the contract situation surrounding Man United’s highly-rated young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, amid growing speculation linking him with a move away from Old Trafford.

Recent reports have linked the young midfielder with a move away, with Chelsea emerging as one of the clubs strongly interested in signing him.

Another report from The Sun today claimed that Bayern Munich have joined in the race to sign the United midfielder as well.

However, despite the rumors, Manchester United are reportedly unfazed and remain committed to keeping Mainoo at the club. Manager Ruben Amorim has already confirmed in a press conference that the youngster remains an integral part of his plans.

Romano shares update on Kobbie Mainoo’s contract situation at Man United

Speaking in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained the reasons behind the delay in finalising Mainoo’s contract.

According to the transfer expert, Man United initially began discussions with the player in early 2024. However, significant structural changes at the club, including the arrival of INEOS and the departures of key figures like Dan Ashworth, have complicated the negotiations.

Jason Wilcox has since taken over contract negotiations in a revamped structure, which has delayed the process.

Despite the delays, Romano emphasised that the club remains calm, believing Mainoo is happy at Old Trafford and confident a new deal will eventually be agreed upon.

He said:

“We’ve had many stories in recent days about the future of Kobbie Mainoo at Manchester United. He remains an important player for the club, which Ruben Amorim has confirmed publicly in his recent press conference.”

“So, why this situation with Mainoo’s contract still not being signed? Already one year ago, January-February 2024, Man United tried to extend Mainoo’s contract, but then the whole structure changed.”

“There have been plenty of changes internally at Manchester United, which means it’s different people negotiating the contract. This can be complicated when there are still important details to clarify and finalise.”

“Still, United are relaxed about the situation. They are negotiating and they believe everything is under control, even if there are points to clarify in this new conversation.”

“Overall, Mainoo is happy at Manchester United and not desperate to leave at all, so conversations are ongoing to resolve his future at Old Trafford.”

United fans will hope club does not repeat Paul Pogba mistake

Kobbie Mainoo is regarded as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Manchester United’s academy in recent years. Known for his composure, technical ability, and versatility, he has the qualities of a modern midfielder capable of dictating play or making driving runs from midfield.

The England youth international made his senior debut during the 2022/23 season, impressing with his matured performances in the middle of the park.

Man United fans will hope Mainoo’s future is sorted out soon and he does not become another player to fulfil his potential away from the club with United having made similar mistake before with Paul Pogba.

While speculation continues, Manchester United’s relaxed stance suggests they are confident of keeping hold of Mainoo, ensuring he plays a key role in the club’s long-term plans.