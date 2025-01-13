Harry Maguire absolutely loses it with foul-mouthed rant at Arsenal star

Harry Maguire vs Kai Havertz (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images, BBC Sport)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire accused Arsenal forward Kai Havertz of being a cheat in a foul-mouthed rant during yesterday’s FA Cup third round clash.

The Gunners suffered another disappointing result at the Emirates Stadium, following their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg just a few days before, and they just never quite got going yesterday either.

Havertz was guilty in particular with some big chances missed from close range, and it seems the Germany international also rubbed Maguire up the wrong way at one point.

Watch below as Maguire yells angrily at Havertz and appears to call him a “cheating s**thouse”…

Maguire had a good game for United, bouncing back from some difficult patches of form in the past to become an important player for the team again under new manager Ruben Amorim.

The experienced England international is also clearly not afraid to tell others what he thinks of them, which is just the kind of fire that Red Devils fans will want to see more of from their players.

Manchester United starting to show progress under Ruben Amorim

Even if it’s just two draws, it’s quite impressive for this out-of-sorts United side to go to Anfield and the Emirates and not lose, so they’ll take heart from their recent games and improved performances.

Maguire has been a key part of that for United, and it will be interesting to see what that means for the club in the transfer market.

Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt both joined in the summer, but there’s clearly still an important role for Maguire to play in Amorim’s squad, which might mean further reinforcements are shelved.

United now just need to find a bit more consistency against the so-called lesser teams after proving they can go toe-to-toe with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.