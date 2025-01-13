“Embarrassing” – Harry Maguire sends important message to Man United teammates after win vs Arsenal

Harry Maguire speaking after Manchester United's win at Arsenal (Photo by Hayters, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has made it clear that his teammates need to not get carried away after beating Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup.

Speaking after the game, Maguire reminded the other members of this Red Devils squad to look at the club’s embarrassing position in the Premier League table.

The England international will no doubt be pleased to see Man Utd hang on with ten men and claim a close victory away to Arsenal yesterday, but he’s also keen to see this team kick on and be more consistent.

Maguire did not mince his words afterwards, insisting that this group of players is better than the league table suggests at the moment, and that they need to start showing it.

“I think it’s important that we stick together, but we’ve also got to realise that we’re still where we are in the league table,” Maguire told reporters in the mixed zone.

“We’ve got big games coming up. We can’t rest because the league table to look at is embarrassing, so we’ve got to kick on from this.”

He added: “We all have belief that we should be a lot higher in the table – to be sat where we are in the Premier League is nowhere near good enough for this squad.”

Maguire has performed well since Ruben Amorim came in as manager, and fans will hope he can continue this mini-renaissance as he’s shown just how important he can be.

The 31-year-old has mostly been slightly underwhelming during his time at Old Trafford, but he has, in fairness, responded well to several setbacks now, and he deserves credit for the way he’s raised his game recently.