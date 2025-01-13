Direct contact made: Liverpool approach exciting transfer target to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold applauding the Liverpool fans (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made direct contact over the potential transfer of Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The experienced Germany international is nearing the end of his contract with his current club, just as Alexander-Arnold is with Liverpool.

It therefore makes sense that their futures could be linked, with Sacha Tavolieri writing in his latest column for Sky about Kimmich being targeted by Liverpool to replace Alexander-Arnold if he ends up leaving on a free in the summer.

Liverpool could offload recent signing in STUNNING swap deal!

Kimmich normally operates in midfield, but he’s also shown throughout his career that he can be versatile and perform well in a variety of roles, so right-back could be a good option for him.

Still, it seems a bit of a risk replacing a hugely important player like Alexander-Arnold with someone who doesn’t normally play in the same position in most games.

Who should Liverpool sign at right-back?

Liverpool also like Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, so that might be one to watch, though of course Kimmich makes sense as a tempting option due to being close to becoming a free agent.

The 29-year-old will surely have other big-name options coming in for him in the near future, so LFC might do well to move fast for him if they don’t want to miss out.

However, it’s also unwise to just move for market opportunities, and many fans will feel that someone like Frimpong, or another more natural right-back, would be the better option, even if it means paying more.

Liverpool fans will probably mostly just feel that the best option is keeping Alexander-Arnold, but this apparent approach for Kimmich perhaps again suggests that they’re going to struggle to stop the England international leaving at the end of his contract this summer.