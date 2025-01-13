Reporter reveals Man United star’s “priority” following Chelsea transfer approach

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Enzo Maresca applauds the Chelsea fans
Enzo Maresca applauds the Chelsea fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo’s priority is reportedly to stay and sign a new contract with Manchester United despite interest from Chelsea.

It was recently reported by Simon Phillips that the Blues were trying to turn Mainoo’s head, but it remains to be seen how likely it actually is that they’ll be able to lure the England international away from Old Trafford.

There has been another update on the Mainoo saga from Ben Jacobs today as he spoke to The United Stand.

See below as Jacobs claims Mainoo is happy at Man Utd and will prioritise a new deal with them, while speculation about other clubs is also normal during negotiations like this…

Mainoo could be a fine signing for Chelsea, but it also surely makes sense for United to keep him, as he’s a homegrown player who looks like he has a big future ahead of him.

The 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength since breaking into the United first-team last season, and is now a key member of the squad.

MUFC fans will be delighted if it proves accurate that Mainoo’s main plan is to stay at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo is a tempting target but do Chelsea really need him?

Kobbie Mainoo in action for Man Utd against Arsenal
Kobbie Mainoo in action for Man Utd against Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In truth, it’s not clear how much Chelsea really need a player like Mainoo, with Enzo Maresca already having plenty of options in that area of the pitch.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are a strong partnership for CFC, and Romeo Lavia is a very capable backup option as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Trent Alexander-Arnold applauding the Liverpool fans
Direct contact made: Liverpool approach exciting transfer target to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Report: Arsenal step up pursuit of expensive attacker after FA Cup defeat
Ruben Amorim, Tyrell Malacia, and Diogo Dalot
“They’ve been looking…” – Man United source expects signing to replace player who “isn’t the answer”

If someone like Mainoo could join as well, it makes sense for Chelsea to at least look into it as a possibility, but it shouldn’t be a huge cause for concern if he ends up staying at United.

The Manchester Evening News also recently reported on Mainoo learning Spanish, which could perhaps hint at a move to La Liga in the future, even if not straight away.

More Stories Enzo Maresca Kobbie Mainoo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.