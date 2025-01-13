Reporter reveals Man United star’s “priority” following Chelsea transfer approach

Enzo Maresca applauds the Chelsea fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo’s priority is reportedly to stay and sign a new contract with Manchester United despite interest from Chelsea.

It was recently reported by Simon Phillips that the Blues were trying to turn Mainoo’s head, but it remains to be seen how likely it actually is that they’ll be able to lure the England international away from Old Trafford.

There has been another update on the Mainoo saga from Ben Jacobs today as he spoke to The United Stand.

See below as Jacobs claims Mainoo is happy at Man Utd and will prioritise a new deal with them, while speculation about other clubs is also normal during negotiations like this…

? Kobbie Mainoo wants to stay at #mufc. During contract negotiations, it's normal to have interest from other clubs. The player will give priority to a new contract. [@JacobsBen, United Stand YT] pic.twitter.com/CQygpsy0tJ — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) January 13, 2025

Mainoo could be a fine signing for Chelsea, but it also surely makes sense for United to keep him, as he’s a homegrown player who looks like he has a big future ahead of him.

The 19-year-old has gone from strength to strength since breaking into the United first-team last season, and is now a key member of the squad.

MUFC fans will be delighted if it proves accurate that Mainoo’s main plan is to stay at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo is a tempting target but do Chelsea really need him?

In truth, it’s not clear how much Chelsea really need a player like Mainoo, with Enzo Maresca already having plenty of options in that area of the pitch.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are a strong partnership for CFC, and Romeo Lavia is a very capable backup option as well.

If someone like Mainoo could join as well, it makes sense for Chelsea to at least look into it as a possibility, but it shouldn’t be a huge cause for concern if he ends up staying at United.

The Manchester Evening News also recently reported on Mainoo learning Spanish, which could perhaps hint at a move to La Liga in the future, even if not straight away.