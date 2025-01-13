Exclusive: Recent Liverpool signing could give them crucial advantage in potential swap deal

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action for Napoli against Genoa (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Liverpool could potentially have a secret weapon to give them the edge in an exciting January transfer window saga, but it’s looking far from simple.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Paris Saint-Germain continue to lead the race to sign Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, though the clubs are yet to agree on a fee, which could allow clubs such as Liverpool into the picture.

As it stands, Napoli are asking for €70m for Kvaratskhelia, while PSG have only gone as high as €65m, and it remains to be seen if an agreement will be met, despite the Ligue 1 giants working hard to land the Georgia international as a priority target.

Still, Liverpool are also seen as a club who could enter the running for Kvaratskhelia if things don’t work out with PSG, though there have not yet been any concrete talks or approaches.

Sources have indicated, however, that Napoli have an interest in LFC winger Federico Chiesa, which could perhaps open up the possibility of a swap deal.

Should Liverpool swap Federico Chiesa for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?

Liverpool only signed Chiesa in the summer, but the Italy international has made a slow start to life at Anfield and it’s possible that he could make a quick return to Serie A.

For the time being, CaughtOffside understands that Chiesa’s preference is to stay at Liverpool and fight for his place a bit longer, so that could complicate things with Napoli.

Kvaratskhelia, though, would surely represent a major upgrade in the Liverpool attack, with Chiesa struggling to make much of an impact so far, while he’s also been quite injury prone in recent years.

Kvaratskhelia has been a joy to watch for Napoli and it’s easy to imagine him being a good fit for Arne Slot’s in-form Liverpool side.

The 23-year-old looks like he’d link up well with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, but it’s also easy to see why PSG are determined to sign him after losing Kylian Mbappe in the summer.