Liverpool have reportedly turned down a substantial £70 million offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal for Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez.

Speculation about the forward’s future has been rife in recent days, with the Saudi side emerging as serious contenders for his signature.

Initial reports linked Nunez with a move to AC Milan, who were believed to be exploring a loan deal with a €45 million option to buy. However, Al-Hilal have since entered the race, preparing a staggering financial package to lure the striker to the Middle East.

According to reports, Al-Hilal’s offer includes a proposed weekly wage of £400,000—more than double of Nunez’s current earnings of £140,000 per week at Liverpool. This eye-watering figure would eclipse Mohamed Salah’s £350,000 weekly salary, the highest in Liverpool’s history.

While Nunez reportedly prefers to stay in European football, the financial allure of the Saudi league has kept the door open for a potential move.

Liverpool turn down massive offer for Darwin Nunez

Anfield Watch has now broken the news that the Merseyside giants have turned down a whopping £70m offer from Al-Hilal for Darwin Nunez, with Liverpool valuing the player close to £85m.

As per the report, Liverpool could consider a deal at £75 million, with Michael Edwards oversee the negotiations.

Darwin Nunez’s time at Liverpool close to an end?

Since joining Liverpool from Benfica in 2022 for a then-club-record fee of £85 million, Nunez’s tenure has been marked by inconsistency.

In his debut Premier League season, he scored just nine goals in 29 league appearances. His second season showed an improvement, with 11 goals and eight assists in 36 matches across all competitions.

Despite flashes of brilliance, Nunez’s wastefulness in front of goal and erratic performances have left fans frustrated despite him being a big fan favourite at Anfield.

Under new manager Arne Slot, the Uruguayan has struggled to secure a regular starting role, falling down the pecking order to Diogo Jota and, more recently, Luis Díaz, who has thrived in a false-nine role.

It remains to be seen whether the Saudis come back with an improved offer and whether Liverpool are willing to sell him mid-season with the Reds playing every competition, and in a good place to win at least one silverware if not more.

Despite his inconsistent form, letting go of him in the middle of such a big season could prove to be quite a gamble.