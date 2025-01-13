“It’s decision time” – Liverpool star claims he could leave the club this year

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A number of Liverpool players are facing questions about their future at Anfield.

The Reds are flying on the pitch this season but off the pitch, they are struggling to agree deals with Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

All those three players could leave the club as free agents this year after entering the final six months of their contract.

Along with the iconic Liverpool trio, Harvey Elliott is also someone who is attracting interest from Brighton and Borussia Dortmund, increasing doubts about his future at the club.

Tyler Morton has become the Liverpool star to admit that it is time to step up for him and in order for more first time opportunities, he could leave the club.

The midfielder has been part of the Liverpool first team squad this season but opportunities have been limited for him.

In fact, the midfielder has not even played in the Premier League this season under Arne Slot.

“This month’s obviously a big month for myself,” Morton told LFCTV.

“It’s decision time and I think I’m ready to kick on and be a proper professional. Definitely I’m ready to kick on now and move up a step.

“If that’s here, if that’s somewhere else, I think football’s football and I’ve got to be a bit selfish and go with however I feel.”

Tyler Morton cannot become a regular starter for Liverpool

The Liverpool midfield has so many options and due to the depth at the club, Morton’s chance is highly unlikely to come this season.

He is a talented midfielder who could be playing regularly at some other time but Slot is right in favouring other midfielders at this stage.

Morton would have to leave the club, whether in a loan move for a permanent move, to get more playing time and to further develop his career.

Luis Diaz has refused a new contract at the club and problems have increased for the Reds regarding the future of some of their players.