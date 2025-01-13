Report: Liverpool targeting move for £50m Premier League attacker in January

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool is reportedly considering a move for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo during the winter transfer window, according to The Sun.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian has been one of Bournemouth’s standout players this season, earning attention from some of the top clubs in England, including Liverpool.

Despite a strong start to the season, Liverpool manager Arne Slot has achieved this success without making significant signings or receiving substantial backing in the transfer market.

Their only summer signing was winger Federico Chiesa, who has yet to make a significant impact at Anfield this season.

Currently leading both the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool may look to strengthen their attack this month to gain an edge over their competitors in the race for silverware.

Semenyo’s impressive performances under manager Andoni Iraola have made him a target for a major transfer, with both Liverpool and Newcastle among the clubs showing interest.

As per the report, Liverpool’s move for Semenyo could be facilitated by Bournemouth’s interest in Liverpool’s Ben Doak.

The Reds player has thrived on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship and could be sent the other way if Semenyo is pursued for a move to Anfield.

Bournemouth value Semenyo at £50million which would not be difficult for Liverpool to afford considering their financial situation.

Are Liverpool looking for a Mohamed Salah replacement?

The Bournemouth winger could be signed as a long term replacement of Salah at the club.

The Egyptian attacker has still not signed a new contract and with every passing week, his future at Anfield is becoming more uncertain.

Semenyo is a talented player but for someone to take the place of Salah, the player would have to be a prolific goal scorer just like the 32-year-old Reds legend.

Luis Diaz, another Liverpool winger, has put his future in doubt at the Merseyside club after rejecting a new contract offer.

Club believe £350k-a-week Liverpool star will be their big signing in summer