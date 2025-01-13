Liverpool transfers: Club eyeing Reds attacker to replace their €80m star man

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Napoli are on the verge of losing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after he expressed a desire of a move away from the club and they could target a Liverpool player to replace him.

The Georgia international has been one of the best players for Napoli in recent seasons but he has finally decided to call time on his career in Italy for a new challenge elsewhere.

As reported by transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain are involved in talks with the Italian giants over a move for Kvaratskhelia, a player who is rated at around €80m by Napoli.

To replace the Georgia international, Antonio Conte’s side are being linked with a number of wingers and one of them is Liverpool’s Federico Chiesa, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

As per the Italian outlet, Napoli are targeting a move for Chiesa, as well as former Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech and Kosovo international Edon Zhegrova.

The former Juventus man, who has struggled to make an impact at Anfield this season, scored his first Liverpool goal at the weekend in the FA Cup.

Although the opposition might not be the strongest but he finally looked like a player who can impress at the club.

Federico Chiesa deserves a proper chance at Liverpool

His season has been full of fitness issues and a lack of preseason after his move to the club has caused him troubles since moving to the Premier League.

Napoli could offer him a way back to Italy, his home country, and give him the chance to play in the league he is familiar with.

The 27-year-old was Liverpool’s only arrival in the summer transfer window last year but his impact at the club has not been great.

Other players are ahead of him in the pecking order and even if Chiesa was fit for most of the season, he would have only been a benchwarmer.

It would be unfair on Chiesa to allow him to leave the club without offering him a proper chance to prove himself.

He deserves to get a run in the team and now that he is fully fit and ready to kick start his career at Anfield, it would not be a wise for the Reds to let him leave the club.

Slot’s team are exploring the opportunity to sign Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo this month.

