“They’ve been looking…” – Man United source expects signing to replace player who “isn’t the answer”

Ruben Amorim, Tyrell Malacia, and Diogo Dalot (Photo by Julian Finney, Gabriel Kuchta, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are continuing to look for a new signing at left-back, according to one of their former scouts.

The Red Devils have a clear issue in that position at the moment, with Diogo Dalot often filling in there even though it’s not his best position.

New manager Ruben Amorim will surely want to bring in someone well suited to playing as a left wing-back in his 3-4-3 system, and none of the players currently on the books at Old Trafford look quite right for that role.

Manchester United ready to move for €50m left-back wonderkid!

Speaking to Football Insider, former Man Utd scout Mick Brown says this is a position they’re surely going to do something with as soon as possible, as Dalot isn’t really a left-back, Luke Shaw has had ongoing injury problems, while he also described Tyrell Malacia as not being the answer.

Manchester United surely set to sign a new left-back

Although Brown didn’t name any specific names, he discussed United’s need for a new left-back to replace the club’s current options.

“They’re going to have to step up their efforts,” Brown said.

“A specialist left-back is one they’ve been looking to sign since Amorim arrived, and I think with each passing game it becomes clearer that’s what they need.

“To be fair to Dalot, he’s been very important to Man United by filling in wherever he’s asked to play, even if he can struggle at times.

“But Manchester United with Luke Shaw are a totally different proposition.

“His injury issues have been a massive blow, because he gives them class, gives them composure, he’s very good on the ball and he’s a good defender too.

“But because of those injuries, it’s an area they’re going to be forced to address.

“Malacia isn’t the answer, either.

“A decision will have to be made about Shaw’s future, and Dalot’s future too although I’d expect he’ll stay as a very important squad player because of his versatility.

“But they’re going to move in the transfer window to add somebody new, because it has become an issue for them in that position.”