Man United star who escaped punishment against Arsenal is facing a three match ban

Manchester United won a famous FA Cup encounter against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Red Devils, who defended most of the match against the Gunners and had to play more than an hour with 10 men, managed to win the penalty shootout against Mikel Arteta’s men.

They took the lead through Bruno Fernandes but the Gunners got back into the game after a goal from Gabriel Magalhaes.

With no more goals scored in normal time and extra time after that, the teams stepped up for a penalty shootout and Ruben Amorim’s side came on top against the Premier League title challengers.

During the match, things got heated between both the sides when Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the second half, which the Man United players thought was not fair.

Harry Maguire brought down Kai Havertz in the box but the Red Devils thought referee Andy Madley had made the wrong decision and they were furious.

Players from both the teams were involved in a heated argument and Man United midfielder Manuel Ugarte appeared to headbutt Arsenal attacker Havertz.

Man United star Manuel Ugarte could be in huge trouble

According to The Mirror, that incident was missed by referee Madley and due to that, the midfielder could face a three match ban for violent conduct.

Man United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir saved the penalty from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard which proved to be the most crucial moment of the match.

Even during the penalty shoot out, Bayindir saved from Havertz and became the hero for his team against Arsenal.

The Red Devils have been drawn against Leicester City in the next round of the FA Cup which would see Man United icon Ruud van Nistelrooy return to the club.

The next few days would make it clear whether Ugarte would be banned for violent conduct.

The replays showed during the match that the midfielder was fortunate to avoid a red card for his actions.

