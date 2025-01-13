Manchester United troll Mikel Arteta with cheeky social media post after win at Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United have posted a cheeky dig at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after beating the Gunners on penalties in yesterday’s FA Cup third round tie.

Bruno Fernandes scored a superb opening goal for Man Utd at the Emirates Stadium, before Gabriel Magalhaes hit back for the home side, and the Red Devils then won on penalties.

It’s been a difficult few days for Arsenal, who were also beaten at home by Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Arteta has also received some stick for his comments about the ball used in the Carabao Cup being different from other competitions, which has surely prompted this post from United’s X account…

“We kicked a lot of balls over the bar, and it’s tricky that these balls fly a lot so there’s details that we can do better,” Arteta said of the Carabao Cup ball, as quoted by BBC Sport.

The Spanish tactician surely didn’t mean to blame the ball as such, but he could probably also have been a bit smarter with his words, which were always likely to attract negative headlines.

United certainly couldn’t resist taking the chance to have a pop at Arteta about it after seeing the ball fly in so sweetly from Fernandes’ strike yesterday.

Arsenal facing another trophyless season after nightmare week

Arsenal have made so much progress in recent years, but still don’t have the silverware to show for it, and they might have just seen two more opportunities slip away.

They’re now out of the FA Cup, and Newcastle will be the heavy favourites to go through in the Carabao Cup semi-final after taking a 2-0 lead with them to St James’ Park for the second leg.

Arsenal still have the Premier League and the Champions League to fight for, but on current form they certainly don’t look like they have enough in them to be serious contenders for those competitions.

This will be hugely frustrating for AFC supporters, particularly as Manchester City’s slip this season is probably a one-off opportunity that won’t come again.