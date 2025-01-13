“Personal meeting” held as major Manchester United transfer saga takes another significant step

Ruben Amorim and Marcus Rashford of Man United (Photo by Carl Recine, Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

A personal meeting has reportedly taken place between the representatives of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

That’s according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who has posted on X today with his latest information on the Rashford saga.

The 27-year-old England international has dominated headlines in recent times and Ruben Amorim has even hinted that he may have played his last game for Man Utd.

See the post embedded below for the latest from Plettenberg, as he says Dortmund have held talks with Rashford, with AC Milan also still there in this potentially difficult deal…

?? There was a personal meeting last week between representatives of Marcus #Rashford and #BVB boss Sebastian Kehl in Dortmund! Dortmund are still in the race to sign Rashford. However, it remains very difficult to make it happen, primarily because the overall package is too… pic.twitter.com/lMtnHmxlh6 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 13, 2025

Rashford has struggled for form in the last year and a half or so, but it’s clear that many big clubs around Europe still rate him highly after what has mostly been a really good career at Old Trafford.

Can Marcus Rashford bounce back with the right move this January?

Rashford surely just needs a change of scene, and a move abroad could be just the kind of challenge he needs to get that old spark back again.

Even if Rashford could have done better to raise his game in recent times, it’s perhaps also inevitable that he’s not looking quite like the player he once was after a difficult few years at United.

There have been so many problems on and off the pitch for the Red Devils, and Rashford has mostly stayed loyal to the club through one of the worst periods of their recent history.

MUFC fans will no doubt have split opinions on this, as Rashford might also still have an important role to play for the team, while replacing him in the middle of the season will also be difficult.

Still, sagas involving big names like this are often complicated, so there’s unlikely to be a solution that suits everyone, and Amorim surely just needs to focus on removing players who aren’t at their best and who might not be able to make it as a key part of his plans.