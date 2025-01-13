“Not looking good” – Mikel Arteta fears Arsenal star could be out for a long time

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s poor season continued against Manchester United in the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were knocked out of the competition by Ruben Amorim’s side in dramatic fashion.

After a 1-1 draw in normal time and extra time, both the teams stepped up for the penalty shootout which the Red Devils won 5-3.

Man United goalkeeper, who saved a penalty from Martin Oegaard in normal time, was the hero against the Gunners after he saved Kai Havertz’s penalty in the shoot out.

It was a match where nothing was going right for the North London club, who missed a number of easy chances in the match.

Not only have they been knocked out of the the FA Cup, they were also beaten 2-0 by Newcastle United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal.

To make matters worse for Mikel Arteta’s side, the Gunners lost Gabriel Jesus to what looked like a serious injury in their FA Cup clash.

The attacker was stretchered off in the 40th minute of the match after a clash with Bruno Fernandes that left the attacker with his knee injured.

Arteta has provided a worrying update about the injury to the 27-year-old attacker.

He said, as reported by GOAL:

“Big worry, that’s my feeling. He had to come off on a stretcher with a lot of pain, touching his knee. It’s not looking good.”

Arsenal need a new attacking signing in January

The Gunners have lost both Bukayo Saka and Jesus for quite some time now and their attacking depth is currently suffering.

Their season could be over in January if they fail to make an attacking signing this month.

Jesus is expected to have more tests today to determine the extent of his injury but as comments made by Arteta, it is not looking good for the Brazilian.

The Gunners have reportedly made a phone call to Man United to show their interest in Marcus Rashford.

Such a signing would make complete sense for them and cover for the loss of Saka and Jesus in the squad.

Another attacking option being eyed by the Premier League giants is Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman.