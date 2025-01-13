Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has come out and cleared the future of one of his players at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have been in the headlines for their issues financially and that ultimately stopped them from making big moves in the summer transfer window last year.

They are still cautious in the market and not looking forward to spend big money this month.

A number of their players are facing an uncertain future at the club due to their issues regarding the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Havery Barnes, who joined the Premier League side from Leiciester City in 2023 following their relegation from the top flight, has endured a difficult time at the club due to injury issues and him being down in the pecking order at the club.

He has been linked with a move away from the club but Howe has now addressed the reports linking him away from St James’ Park.

The Newcastle manager has reassured Barnes that he has a future at the club.

“Harvey’s been really unfortunate this year because he has played very well when he has been given the opportunity so I’ve got no issue with Harvey’s performances – and that’s quite rare when a player’s not playing, that I can say he’s performed really well,” Howe said, as reported by Leicester City News.

“Look at his goal tally – he’s still up there as one of our leading scorers this season. The problem that I’ve had is fitting Harvey and Anthony Gordon into the same team, two outstanding players who play the same position.

“Harvey could easily get a run in the team, and I do believe he’ll be a consistent goalscorer for us or goal creator for us because that’s always been his way.

“When he’s played this season, especially as a substitute, he’s been fantastic for us. He’s really scored some vital goals and made some big contributions to us winning or drawing games.”

Newcastle United should keep the faith in Harvey Barnes

The Magpies have been crying for a player who is versatile in attack when they have someone in Barnes who can play that role. He is comfortable on either flank and he offers them depth in attack.

Howe should keep the player at the club and provide him more opportunities to prove himself in the starting line up.

His pace, dribbling and quality to beat his man can prove to be a massive asset for the Toon Army.

Barnes is the ideal player to have in your squad, someone who can play a number of different roles. He offers them depth from the bench when he does not start and his importance to the team is currently not evident but with an injury or two in the side, he could prove to be crucial.

As far as arrivals at the club are concerned, Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is being targeted by the Magpies.

