Exclusive: Man Utd yet to move for €50m transfer target, could allow Chelsea & Liverpool into the race

Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu in action against Juventus (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain interested in a potential transfer deal for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu, but they have yet to make a move for the player.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd scouts have monitored Dorgu at recent games, but the talented 20-year-old also has numerous other suitors.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham have also been keeping a close eye on Dorgu, while other clubs aware of the player include Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

Manchester United in “advanced talks” with extraordinary talent!

United are known to be in the market for a left-back and also have other names under consideration, but if they’re too slow with Dorgu, they could risk allowing other clubs into the race.

Patrick Dorgu transfer looks a good fit for Manchester United

Ruben Amorim hasn’t been in the job at Old Trafford for that long, but he’s already established a clear way of playing, and a big part of that is his use of wing-backs.

Dorgu looks like he could be an ideal fit for that system, with the Denmark international possessing the qualities to get up and down the pitch well and contribute a decent amount in the final third.

CaughtOffside understands Lecce value Dorgu at around €50m, and that will surely also make him tempting to other top clubs.

Liverpool, for example, might do well to invest in a talent like Dorgu as Andrew Robertson isn’t getting any younger and is perhaps starting to show some signs of decline.

Chelsea already have Marc Cucurella performing well at left-back, but the Spaniard hasn’t always been the most reliable and consistent performer, so there could be room for someone like Dorgu to add competition.

It remains to be seen if MUFC will make an offer soon, with others like Nuno Mendes and Milos Kerkez perhaps still higher up in the club’s thinking for the time being.