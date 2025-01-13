Pundit tells Graham Potter to land Wolves star as his first West Ham signing

West Ham United have been advised by Martin Allen to sign a new midfielder.

Graham Potter has taken charge of the club and he will be tasked with the responsibility of turning around the season for the Hammers.

They are currently struggling to perform after their disastrous season under former manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers, who have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, are currently sitting in the bottom half of the league table and their performances have been embarrassing.

Potter will have to step into the market to make new additions to the squad and the area he might focus the most on is the midfield position.

While speaking to West Ham Zone, Allen said:

“Then not so long ago, the captain of Wolves had a dust-up on the pitch with Jarrod Bowen, Lemina.

“I like his arrogance, I like his attitude, I like his aggression, he’s mobile and I would try and sign him to play in front of the back four.

“All of a sudden I think you have a much stronger team.“

Should West Ham United sign Mario Lemina?

Mario Lemina to West Ham United?
Mario Lemina to West Ham United? (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Lemina has played in top European leagues, including the Premier League with Southampton and Wolves and Serie A with Juventus and Fiorentina.

He is an experienced midfielder who could add more strength and power to the West Ham midfield.

Wolves are currently in a weak position and they could be forced to sell some of their players in the near future.

If Lemina is available at a reasonable price, he could be a solid addition without the club having to break the bank, making him a potentially useful option for a bargain fee.

His fitness issues in the past have been a cause of concern so the Hammers will have to keep in mind that signing Lemina could be a risk but there is no question about his quality.

