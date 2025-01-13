(Photo via: Sky Sports) / (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has delivered an update on Arsenal’s January transfer plans as the Gunners grapple with a growing injury crisis in their attacking lineup.

Arsenal’s need to bolster their attack has become increasingly urgent after injuries to key players Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. Saka has been sidelined for months, and the situation worsened during Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United when Gabriel Jesus suffered a serious knee injury.

The Brazilian forward was stretchered off in the 40th minute following a clash with Bruno Fernandes, leaving fans and the club concerned about his long-term availability. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the gravity of the injury, while Arsenal expert Charles Watts suggested Jesus might not feature again this season.

Sky Sports man confirms Arsenal are considering options to bolster their attacker

With Arsenal’s attacking depth stretched thin, Sheth revealed on Sky Sports that the club is actively exploring both short-term and long-term options to strengthen their forward line this month.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Dharmesh Sheth said:

“Best you could argue is that it’s time to react because of the injuries they have got. Arteta will look within the squad first what is available. Raheem Sterling has just come back from injury and he can play across the front 3. Ethan Nwaneri is injured at the moment but he is going to come back sooner rather than later. Admittedly Bukayo Saka and potentially Gabriel Jesus are slightly more long-term injuries.”

“But Arsenal are a big club so lets take a step back here. It is not like they are just siting there in the January transfer window and not talking about it. They will have looked at short-term and long-term options. If it is to be a long-term target, it will probably require a bit of money to spend than it it is likely that player they would look at someone coming straight into the team and strengthening the team or at least providing great competition to the existing players. If it is to be a short-term option, then you would think that they would want to have someone come in to improve the squad. So if there is an injury to the front three like they have at the moment, that gap in quality between who comes in at the moment and the new recruit is going to be close. ”

“Arsenal are definitely looking – make no mistake about it. But it is easier said than done.”

Arsenal have been linked with a host of names, some of which might be seen as long-term targets and some as short-term.

They have been strongly linked with Newcastle’s Alexander Isak but that is seen as one for the summer which will require a hefty fee.

Another attacker linked is Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, with the club being urged to sign him as potential solution to their current crisis.

With the club reportedly prioritising attackers capable of making an immediate impact, the coming weeks could prove pivotal for Arsenal’s ambitions this season. Whether they opt for a temporary fix or a marquee signing, one thing is clear—Arsenal cannot afford to stand still in January.