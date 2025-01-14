(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up for an active January transfer window, both in terms of incoming signings and potential loan moves for their young players.

They have already secured the signing of 21-year-old goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague earlier this month.

A marquee signing could be on the horizon as well as Spurs intensify their efforts to land PSG star Randal Kolo Muani.

The French international has attracted interest from Juventus and Manchester United, but Tottenham are hopeful of beating their rivals to his signature. Reports suggest an initial offer has already been made, as chairman Daniel Levy leverages his strong ties with PSG officials to facilitate the deal.

Ange Postecoglou: Tottenham could loan out Will Lankshear

In addition to incomings, there are a few outgoings expected this month as well. However, given the club’s current injury crisis which has ruled several key first team players out of action, manager Ange Postecoglou has ruled out any significant exits, claiming that the club can not afford to lose any player at this point.

However, he has refused to rule out the possibility of loaning out a few young players and named attacker Will Lankshear as someone who the club is looking to loan out this month.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Arsenal, he said (via Football London):

“Yeah, we can’t afford to let anyone go at the moment. Some of the young players, Alfie Dorrington went out on loan and we will probably do similar for young Will (Lankshear) because he hasn’t really played a lot. Aside from that, we are looking at incomings if anything happens.”

Lankshear loan move on the cards

Lankshear was not loaned out in the summer after impressing Postecoglou during pre-season, earning a place in the first-team squad. However, he has struggled for consistent game time, making just four senior appearances and scoring his first goal in the Europa League match against Galatasaray.

The teenage forward, who enjoyed a sensational 2023/24 campaign with Spurs’ academy by scoring 25 goals in 26 matches, remains one of the club’s most promising prospects. A loan spell could aid his development and help him transition into the top-tier striker Tottenham believe he can become.