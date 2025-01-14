Mikel Arteta drops clear Arsenal transfer hint following major development

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's FA Cup loss to Man United (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped a clear hint that his club are now active in the January transfer window after the injury to Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners were already short of options in attack after the injury to Bukayo Saka, while the likes of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have not performed as well as they did last season.

It seems Arsenal are now ready to fix this, if Arteta’s latest quotes are anything to go by, though there have not been more concrete updates as of yet.

?? Mikel Arteta confirms: “We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad. We are on it”. “Unfortunately, Gabriel Jesus’ injury is not looking good… we are very worried, waiting for the final report”. pic.twitter.com/6vAR70qHrx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 14, 2025

It seems the Jesus injury is serious enough that Arsenal feel they have to act now, rather than waiting until the summer, which would perhaps have been the club’s ideal scenario.

It’s not easy getting the best deals in the middle of the season, but AFC now surely don’t have much choice as they face lining up with a front three of Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Raheem Sterling for the upcoming midweek game against Tottenham.

Who could Arsenal sign to solve their striker problems?

Arsenal fans will no doubt have plenty of names in mind, but it’s not clear yet who will end up being realistic for the north London giants.

Charles Watts spoke to us yesterday to suggest Arsenal should consider overpaying for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, while others will hope that a top young talent like Benjamin Sesko can be looked at again.

Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres are two of the most in-form strikers around Europe at the moment, but are perhaps less realistic, while the Independent have mentioned a slightly surprising name in Brighton’s Evan Ferguson as being someone Arteta likes.

Things should become clearer in the coming days, but Arsenal fans will just be relieved to see Arteta acknowledging the problem and suggesting that work is being done to fix it.