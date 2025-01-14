Bid made: Arsenal make opening offer for 15 G/A man

Dusan Vlahovic and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly trying to sign Dusan Vlahovic this January but have had an initial loan bid rejected by Juventus.

The Serbia international could perhaps leave Juve in the near future as he’s yet to sign a new contract with the Serie A giants, leading them to hold an interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Randal Kolo Muani.

That’s according to a report from Football Transfers, who state that Arsenal have failed with a loan bid for Vlahovic, with a permanent deal perhaps more likely to be successful in convincing Juventus.

Arsenal READY to make surprise signing in attack!

Still, it remains to be seen if the Gunners will come back in with that kind of offer for Vlahovic, with Football Transfers suggesting that RB Leipzig front-man Benjamin Sesko remains their priority up front, in a deal that might wait until the summer.

Dusan Vlahovic transfer: Should Arsenal act now or wait for a better option?

This isn’t an easy decision for Arsenal, who have clear and pressing issues up front this season, with Gabriel Jesus injured, while Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard aren’t really performing as well as last term.

Vlahovic might not be perfect, and Sesko might be the better long-term fit, but at the moment AFC can’t afford to be too picky.

Even if Vlahovic isn’t ideal, he has a combined 15 goals and assists so far this season, so he’d surely be a superior option to Havertz, and he’d give the team cover for Jesus, who could be out for some time.

There’s also surely no guarantee that Arsenal will be able to get Sesko in the summer, when he’s likely to be a man in demand at a lot of top European clubs.

Vlahovic might be more realistic due to his situation at Juve, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

It makes sense that Arsenal have tried to sign the 24-year-old on loan, which would likely suit them more, but it also seems clear that that wouldn’t do much good for Juventus.