The race to sign PSG star Randal Kolo Muani has taken a fresh twist, with Arsenal reportedly showing strong interest in signing the 26-year-old attacker.

The Gunners’ have previously been linked with him in the past but the new links comes into the mix amid an injury crisis at the Emirates, forcing the club to explore urgent reinforcements in attack.

Kolo Muani, who joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in a €90 million deal last summer, has been heavily linked with a move away this month following an underwhelming season in Ligue 1. With just two goals and one assist in 14 appearances, the French international has struggled to replicate the electric form he showed in Germany.

Tottenham, Juventus, and Manchester United have all been linked with the versatile forward. Spurs appear particularly keen, with chairman Daniel Levy reportedly flying to Paris to negotiate a deal.

French outlet L’Équipe claims Tottenham have submitted a bid for a loan with an option to buy, while Juventus are believed to have tabled a permanent bid but are struggling to meet the player’s wage demands.

Despite these advances, PSG are said to be in no rush to seal the deal. The Ligue 1 giants are reportedly waiting to assess all offers and are said to prefer either a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Arsenal enter race to sign Randal Kolo Muani after injury to Jesus

In another twist, Arsenal are now entering the race with strong interest, according to Sky Italy. The Gunners are “keeping an eye” on Kolo Muani as they grapple with a deepening injury crisis.

Earlier tonight, the club confirmed that Gabriel Jesus has suffered an ACL injury requiring surgery, likely ruling him out for the remainder of the season. With Bukayo Saka already sidelined until March, Arsenal urgently need reinforcements in attack and could make a late swoop to steal a deal.

Kolo Muani’s versatility and ability to play across the forward line make him an ideal candidate for Arsenal. The Frenchman’s pace, work rate, and creative flair could provide a much-needed boost to Mikel Arteta’s side as they look to push for a silverware this season.

While his stint at PSG has been underwhelming, Kolo Muani’s performances at Eintracht Frankfurt showcase his immense potential.

During the 2022–23 Bundesliga season, he registered 15 goals and 11 assists, cementing his reputation as one of Europe’s most dynamic attackers. In total, he scored 26 goals and contributed 17 assists during his time in Germany, attracting interest from top clubs across the continent.

Spurs’ offer of a loan with an option to buy may appeal to PSG, but Arsenal’s urgency following Gabriel Jesus’ injury could see them push harder for a deal.

Whether Arsenal can hijack Tottenham’s move remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Randal Kolo Muani’s transfer is turning out to be one of the most interesting sagas of the January transfer window.