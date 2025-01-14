Arsenal make official announcement regarding striker with 26 goals & 17 assists

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have delivered a crushing blow to their fans by confirming that striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his left knee.

The Brazilian was stretchered off in the 40th minute during the Gunners’ FA Cup defeat to Manchester United after a collision with Bruno Fernandes.

Following the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his deep concern over the injury, stating:

“Big worry, that’s my feeling. He had to come off on a stretcher with a lot of pain, touching his knee. It’s not looking good.”

Arsenal expert Charles Watts also revealed yesterday that it did not look very good for the Brazilian, with him possibly out for the rest of the season.

Arsenal release official statement on Gabriel Jesus’ injury

Those fears have now been confirmed. After extensive assessments, scans, and consultations with specialists, the club has announced that Jesus will require surgery and faces a lengthy rehabilitation period.

In an official statement, the club provided details of the injury:

“Further to being substituted during our match with Manchester United on Sunday, Gabriel Jesus has received extensive assessments, scans and specialist reviews which have confirmed that he has sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.”

“Gabby will undergo surgery in the coming days and will soon begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme.”

“We will continue to keep everyone updated with Gabby’s recovery, with everyone at the club fully focused on supporting Gabby to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano echoed the severity of the injury, sharing the following update on X:

“Gabriel Jesus has sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, Arsenal confirm. Season over for the Brazilian striker.”

More Stories / Latest News
Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
“Liverpool were close” – Fabrizio Romano reveals how Arsenal moved into pole position for transfer
Arsenal scarves and a breaking news banner
Report hints at important Arsenal connection helping them with major transfer
Dusan Vlahovic and Mikel Arteta
Bid made: Arsenal make opening offer for 15 G/A man

Jesus was enjoying a great spell since his return to the team, scoring 6 in his last 5 starts for Gunners prior to the Man United game.

Since joining the club from Manchester City, he has scored 26 goals and assisted another 17 in 96 games for Arsenal. Before joining the North London club, he scored 95 goals and assisted another 45 in 236 games across all competitions for Citizens. (Transfermarkt)

Gabriel Jesus in action for Arsenal
Gabriel Jesus ruled out of for the rest of the season. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s urgent need to bolster the attack

Arsenal are set to dive into the January market to look for reinforcements in attack, specially after the recent injuries. With Saka and Jesus both out with long-term injuries, it is said that the club are ‘definitely’ looking for options to bolster the squad.

Several players have been linked with a move, including Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Brentford’s in-form striker Bryan Mbeumo, with the club being urged to sign him as potential solution to their current crisis.

More Stories Gabriel Jesus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.