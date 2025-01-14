Deal virtually done – Arsenal set to beat Liverpool to major transfer

Arsenal target Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

A long-running transfer saga may reportedly be coming to an end at last as Arsenal seem to have won the race for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Spain international is expected to become an Arsenal player in the summer, with Sociedad insisting that he stay at the club until the end of this season.

But, overall, it looks like the Gunners have their man after a long saga in which Liverpool also tried to sign the player, according to the Daily Mail.

Zubimendi has shone in his time in La Liga, establishing himself as one of the finest in Europe in his position, and he looks like he’ll be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal urged to sign Premier League goal machine

With Jorginho and Thomas Partey both coming towards the ends of their contracts, a signing like Zubimendi coming in looks crucial for Arsenal, who also raided Sociedad for Mikel Merino last summer.

Martin Zubimendi transfer saga ends with midfielder joining Arsenal over Liverpool

Zubimendi could also have been a fine signing for Liverpool, though some fans might argue that they don’t really look like they need him anymore.

The Merseyside giants have Ryan Gravenberch performing superbly under Arne Slot, while Curtis Jones has also raised his game this season.

On top of that, there are also others like Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in that position, so LFC could perhaps do well to focus on other positions, as well as crucial new contracts for star trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Arsenal fans will be delighted with this news on Zubimendi, who looks like just the kind of player they need to move up a level after what has proven to be a frustrating season.

Although the likes of Declan Rice and Merino have their qualities, Zubimendi could add a bit more quality with his range of passing, perhaps giving Arteta’s side a new dimension from the middle of the park.