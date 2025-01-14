Sources have informed us that the long-term injury Gabriel Jesus sustained in the Gunner’s FA Cup defeat to Manchester United has caused them to rethink their transfer strategy, and now they are on the hunt for a forward in the January transfer window.

Arsenal have liked Vlahovic for a number of years, even though he has had a mixed spell in Turin. The Serbia international was monitored by the club before he made the £65 million move to Juventus from Fiorentina in 2022.

Arsenal column: Big bid needed for Premier League star!

The Old Lady will look to invite bids for Vlahovic as they step up their interest in Randal Kolo Muani of Paris Saint-Germain, who has been made available by Luis Enrique to leave.

Vlahovic is in his fourth season with the Serie A giants. The 24-year-old has played 124 games in total, netting 53 goals in that time.

Arsenal rival West Ham in pursuit of Marseille forward Elye Wahi

However, he isn’t the only forward on Arsenal’s radar. Marseille striker Elye Wahi has also caught the attention of the Gunners. The 22-year-old is seen as a potential alternative if a deal for Vlahovic proves too difficult or expensive.

Wahi is being chased by West Ham United, too, and he would also be available on loan after struggling for minutes in Roberto De Zerbi’s side. The French outfit are looking to attach a mandatory buy clause in any deal, however.

West Ham are in need of a new striker following Niclas Fullkrug’s hamstring injury, while veteran Michail Antonio is out after his road accident.

Les Phoceens signed the youngster from Lens amid widespread interest, but he has failed to live up to the mark.

He had netted three Ligue 1 goals this campaign, though that’s come in a sparse 595 minutes of action so far this campaign. His Marseille contract is up in 2029.