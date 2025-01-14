“Active talks” – Chelsea decide to let midfielder leave, Euro giants “pushing” for signing

Carney Chukwuemeka and his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Carney Chukwuemeka leave the club this January, having opened the door for a potential loan departure.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who has also posted on X about Borussia Dortmund entering into active talks and pushing to sign Chukwuemeka.

See below for details as Romano provides his update on Chukwuemeka’s future after the 21-year-old’s struggles to break into Enzo Maresca’s first-team in recent times…

?? Understand Chelsea have opened doors to Carney Chukwuemeka’s exit this month on loan deal! Expected to be a paid loan with salary covered and NO buy option clause. ??? Borussia Dortmund are pushing, in active talks for Carney on loan… another option, loan to Strasbourg. pic.twitter.com/meAyC1G3Tf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2025

Chukwuemeka could still have a bright future in the game, but it just hasn’t worked out for him at Chelsea, where there’s so much competition for places.

A loan move to a big club like Dortmund could be ideal for the England Under-20 international to revive his career and show everyone what he’s capable of.

Carney Chukwuemeka can prove people wrong at Chelsea

Chukwuemeka arrived at Chelsea as a big prospect and he’s been a little unlucky not to be able to show what he’s truly capable of, so he’ll surely now be looking to move on and prove the Blues wrong.

Perhaps we’ll see that Chukwuemeka just isn’t quite good enough to be playing regularly for a big club like Chelsea, but it’s also possible that we’ll see that the club have made a big mistake in not giving him more of a chance.

Some CFC fans will remember all too well that these deals can come back to haunt you, as they let both Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah go as youngsters without ever giving them much playing time.

Those two went on to become world class players for their Premier League rivals, though time will have to sell if Chukwuemeka is really anywhere near being that calibre of player.

We’ve seen Dortmund revive a few careers in recent times, though, and they have a good record when it comes to getting the best out of talented young English players.