Jamie Carragher has demanded a new defender (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has implored Liverpool to sign a central defender this month following the club’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

The home side, who remain the only team to have defeated Arne Slot’s Liverpool in the Premier League this season, struck early, taking the lead just eight minutes in. Chris Wood latched onto a perfectly weighted pass from Anthony Elanga and finished clinically.

Despite Liverpool dominating possession for much of the match, they struggled to convert their control into meaningful opportunities. The breakthrough finally came when substitutes Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas made an immediate impact. Tsimikas delivered a precise corner that Jota headed home moments after both had entered the pitch.

“Liverpool were close” – Fabrizio Romano reveals how Arsenal moved into pole position!

Liverpool pushed hard for a winner, but Nottingham Forest’s goalkeeper Matz Sels produced two outstanding saves to deny Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah. Ola Aina also came to Forest’s rescue, clearing another Salah effort off the line.

After the contest, Carragher said that Liverpool should have won but the need was clear for a new defender. Ibrahima Konate was hooked off on 66 minutes as he recovers to full fitness – and the former Reds man believes that additions need to be made to ensure that the Premier League title is theirs.

Jamie Carragher calls on FSG to makes fresh defensive signing

Carragher posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Liverpool should’ve won tonight, but they continue to create big chances even in the games they don’t win, but the defensive solidity they had at the start of the season has gone. Always look likely to concede. Buy a defender!!!!”

There have not been too many links but a report from Spanish outlet AS said that Liverpool are preparing to compete with Newcastle United in the race to sign Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

The French centre-back has emerged as a potential target for the Premier League clubs, with Sevilla valuing him at approximately £21 million.