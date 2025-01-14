Manchester United want £375k-per-week player off their wage bill

Casemiro warming up for Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly want to get Casemiro off their books to ease their wage bill, though it seems there’s not currently anything imminent with any clubs from the Saudi Pro League.

The experienced Brazilian midfielder has mostly been a flop at Old Trafford and it makes sense that there’s now serious doubt about his future.

Although Casemiro started brightly when he first joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022, age has caught up with him and he surely no longer has it in him to make the desired impact at this level.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd are now keen to get this high earner off their books, with Goal previously reporting that the former Real Madrid man pockets as much as £375,000 per week at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen where Casemiro could go next if Saudi offers aren’t forthcoming, as it’s hard to imagine he’d have that many suitors in Europe at this point.

Casemiro has had a great career apart from forgettable Manchester United spell

Casemiro may have struggled in his relatively brief time in the Premier League, with United never really seeing the best of him, but there’s no doubt the 32-year-old can look back on a great career in the game.

At his peak, Casemiro formed part of one of the great modern midfielders alongside Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at Real Madrid, winning the Champions League five times at the Bernabeu.

Casemiro also picked up other major honours such as three La Liga titles, while he’s also picked up further silverware with the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup at United.

Casemiro also won a total of 75 caps for Brazil, which is no mean feat, and it would be nice to see him going out on a high as well, rather than just warming the bench at United.

MUFC fans will no doubt wish Casemiro could’ve joined them a bit earlier, but they’ll also surely wish him the best once he does move on.