One in, one out? Chelsea set £65m asking price for big-name player

Christopher Nkunku with Chelsea teammates Jadon Sancho and Malo Gusto (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to ask for £65million to let Christopher Nkunku go, while they’ve also asked Bayern Munich about Mathys Tel.

Nkunku has struggled for regular playing time at Stamford Bridge, but he remains a big name and he’s often done well and made an impact when he has got onto the pitch for the Blues.

The France international could easily prove to be a good signing for Bayern or other top clubs, even if he hasn’t quite established himself at Chelsea.

Enzo Maresca “SURPRISED” by this Chelsea player

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are clearly aware that Nkunku is someone who should have a high market value, so they’re not prepared to lose him on the cheap.

The report suggests CFC want £65m for the former RB Leipzig man, while they’re also interested in bringing in Tel as part of the deal.

Should Chelsea really be selling Christopher Nkunku?

Nkunku looked an exciting signing when he first joined Chelsea, and some fans might be surprised that he’s not been given more of a chance.

Nicolas Jackson has been the first choice up front in recent times, and while he’s a talented young player, he’s arguably not in the same league as Nkunku.

If Nkunku goes on to a big club like Bayern, it’s easy to imagine him being a success and making Chelsea regret that they didn’t make more use of him when they had the chance.

Of course, Chelsea’s faith in Jackson might pay off in the long run, but for now it seems slightly misguided, and perhaps that’s also driving their desire to bring in Tel from Bayern as part of this deal.

The 19-year-old French forward has struggled for playing time at Bayern and could perhaps have more luck breaking into this Chelsea team, though not if manager Enzo Maresca continues to persist with Jackson like he has.