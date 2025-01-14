Swap deal: Chelsea & Euro giants hold “initial talks” over smart attacker transfers

Mathys Tel celebrates a goal for Bayern Munich (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have reportedly held talks over a potential transfer exchange involving Mathys Tel and Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku hasn’t had much playing time since joining Chelsea, partly due to injuries, and it perhaps makes sense that he’s now open to a move elsewhere to get onto the pitch more regularly.

Bayern are seemingly keen on the France international, and initial discussions have taken place about Tel possibly heading to Chelsea as part of the deal.

See below for Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on this intriguing transfer story, with the reporter stating that it looks like one to follow in the coming days, even if it’s still only at the early stages now…

?? Bayern want Nkunku, Chelsea want Mathys Tel as revealed tonight… …one to follow in the next days/weeks. ?? https://t.co/mvJXRZectp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2025

Tel is another fine attacking player who’s been a little unlucky not to play more often for his current club, so this certainly looks like a deal that would benefit both of the players involved.

Chelsea fans will also probably be excited to see a top young talent like Tel coming in, with the 19-year-old long regarded as a huge prospect in European football, even if his career hasn’t quite taken off yet.

Would Mathys Tel be an upgrade on Christopher Nkunku?

Chelsea would do well to bring in Tel if they lose Nkunku, as they’ll surely need cover for Nicolas Jackson up front, but would this actually leave Enzo Maresca’s side stronger?

Tel has just 16 goals in total in his three seasons at Bayern so far, none of which have come this term, whereas Nkunku has almost always impressed when he’s got on the pitch for CFC.

Nkunku arguably looks like someone who needs to be given more of a chance, as it’s not clear Maresca would find room for Tel if he couldn’t find room for Nkunku.

Still, perhaps Tel can surprise a few people and benefit from a change of scene after this frustrating period for him at the Allianz Arena.