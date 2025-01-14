Enzo Maresca left “quite surprised” by Chelsea player’s attitude during games

Enzo Maresca, manager of Chelsea, arrives at the stadium ahead of the Premier League match against Ipswich Town. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho was persona non grata at Man United after a spat with Erik ten Hag, however, Enzo Maresca is delighted with his attitude and application since joining Chelsea on loan in the summer.

Though the 24-year-old appeared to have patched things up with the Dutchman before his loan move to Stamford Bridge, in hindsight that can be seen as nothing more than professional courtesy in order to smooth Sancho’s path out of the club.

Jadon Sancho impressing Enzo Maresca

Given how poorly the likes of Marcus Rashford have performed for the club during 2024/25, there’s a cogent argument for the Red Devils board to have insisted ten Hag – before he was sacked by INEOS – find a place in the starting XI for the wide man.

With six assists in his 17 games for the Blues so far, Maresca certainly isn’t complaining.

“For me he’s doing very well,” he was quoted as saying by the official Chelsea website.

“I am quite surprised with Jadon, because I knew Jadon already [from seeing him at his previous clubs] and I know what I expected from him, but in terms of being consistent, he’s doing very well.

Enzo Maresca hits back at wantaway Chelsea star!

“Apart from a short part of the season when he had some problems, when he was out ill, then for the rest he has been very good.

“I expected him to do well, but for all the players doing well for a long period is not easy, and he has been doing well for a long period already. He’s doing well, now he just needs to continue going in that way.”

Chelsea want season-long consistency from Jadon Sancho

Man United ace, Kobbie Mainoo, has also been linked with Chelsea, though the youngster’s preference is to stay put at the Theatre of Dreams.

In the meantime, Chelsea are looking at Marc Guehi and other transfer targets this January.

Come the summer, there’s almost certainly a conversation to be had around Sancho if, as Maresca indicates, he can keep his current level of form going until then.