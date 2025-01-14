Why Mikel Arteta is open to surprise striker signing for Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Richard Heathcote, Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may reportedly have a slightly questionable solution to the club’s problems up front.

The Gunners clearly have issues finding the back of the net at the moment, having had plenty of possession and created plenty of chances in the defeats to Newcastle and Manchester United, but scoring just once in over 210 minutes of football.

So, Arsenal fans might be surprised to hear that one player Arteta might be tempted by in the transfer market is a centre-forward with just two goals in his last 22 games in all competitions.

Could Arsenal be set to OVERPAY for this Premier League forward?

The player in question is Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, according to the Independent, who state that Arteta is keen to bring in players with a certain physicality that he can shape and develop.

Apparently, Ferguson fits the bill for the Arsenal boss, but we’re not sure too many fans would back this move right now.

Evan Ferguson is surely not the answer to Arsenal’s problems

In fairness, the report also mentions that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is seen as a better fit, but the interest in Ferguson is certainly intriguing as well, as he might be a player who’s more realistically available without having to spend a fortune.

The Republic of Ireland international has shown tremendous potential at times in his relatively short career so far, and at the age of 20 he still has plenty of time to get out of this dry spell and improve again.

Perhaps Arteta would be the ideal manager to help Ferguson rediscover his best form and fulfil his potential, but it looks like a huge gamble to be taking at an important time.

Sesko has shown that he’s just what Arsenal need, and the Gunners surely need to be a bit more picky and bring in genuine world class talents who can guarantee goals straight away.

Ferguson might be one to watch for the future, but for the time being he needs to either get back to firing in the goals for Brighton, or perhaps go out on loan elsewhere to get his confidence back before he can think about bigger moves again.