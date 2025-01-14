Newcastle fan favourite linked with a surprise move to Everton

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly targeting Newcastle United’s midfield stalwart Sean Longstaff in the January transfer window.

Newcastle may be forced into selling players to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules, putting several high-profile stars at risk of departure.

Newcastle to sell several players this window

As Newcastle navigate the financial constraints of sustainability regulations, key players like Miguel Almirón and Kieran Trippier have been linked with exits.

Almirón is reportedly close to a move to MLS side Charlotte FC, while Kieran Trippier is also expected to be sold against Eddie Howe’s wishes who still considers him to be a key part of his Newcastle side.

And as per The Telegraph, there is the potential of Sean Longstaff also possibly leaving this month.

Sean Longstaff became a vital part Newcastle United’s resurge under Eddie Howe, showing remarkable growth in recent seasons.

The academy graduate has earned plaudits for his composure on the ball, tireless work rate, and ability to transition seamlessly between defense and attack.

A box-to-box midfielder with intelligent distribution, Longstaff’s performances have been instrumental in Newcastle’s recent domestic and European campaigns.

His passion for the club and local roots have endeared him to the St. James’ Park faithful, and he has often delivered standout displays in high-stakes matches.

However, this season, Longstaff has found himself down the pecking order behind midfield options like Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton. His reduced playing time has sparked speculation about a potential move away from his boyhood club in search of regular first-team opportunities.

Everton interested in signing Sean Longstaff

With David Moyes back at the helm at Goodison Park, Everton are looking to bolster their squad as they fight to remain in the Premier League. Moyes, known for his ability to maximize the potential of hard-working players, sees Longstaff as a key reinforcement for the Toffees’ midfield, as reported by The Chronicles.

A potential move to Everton would provide Longstaff with the opportunity to rediscover his form and establish himself as a crucial player under Moyes.

Meanwhile, Newcastle could use the funds generated from his sale to address other areas of their squad or further balance their books.