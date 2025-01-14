Everton flop’s January move could hinge on West Ham connection

David Moyes is seen in attendance prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Feyenoord.
David Moyes is seen in attendance prior to the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Feyenoord. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

West Ham are hoping to enter the January transfer market to land Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but the move could hinge on David Moyes.

With the Hammers without Niclas Fullkrug after his recent hamstring injury and Michail Antonio after his car crash, they are very light up front in terms of strikers.

Danny Ings came on for the German during their FA Cup tie against Aston Villa, but a player with just five goals in three seasons (transfermarkt) is never going to be the answer.

West Ham targeting Dominic Calvert-Lewin

West Ham have registered their interest in Antony, another Premier League flop, which doesn’t bode well for Graham Potter’s ambitions for the Irons.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton runs with the ball against Chelsea FC at Goodison Park.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton runs with the ball against Chelsea FC at Goodison Park. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

A move for Chelsea’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall would make it a hat-trick of cast offs potentially heading down to the London Stadium.

From Calvert-Lewin’s perspective, a change of scenery could hinge on David Moyes.

Give Me Sport note West Ham’s interest in the striker, and whilst the 27-year-old could move on a free this summer, Moyes may consider that he needs Calvert-Lewin to help fire the Toffees away from the relegation zone.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin in limbo after Moyes appointment

Furthermore, with Moyes’ former club essentially being a direct rival at this stage, the only plausible reason why he might agree to the striker’s move is because the board want to get something for him rather than allowing him to go for nothing at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

It isn’t known at this point what Calvert Lewin’s own preference is, though if he has the chance to resurrect his career under a coach as progressive as Graham Potter, that may be a move he is willing to make.

Until Moyes makes his own position clear on the matter there’ll be no movement whatsoever, so all parties will have to sit tight.

  1. You are constantly pushing this connection – why would we sign a striker who has about 2 goals from open play in 2 seasons and an injury record on a par with Jack Wiltshire??

