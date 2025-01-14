More woe for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as star’s horror injury confirmed

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal leaves the pitch on a stretcher during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Manchester United. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has been hit with another injury concern after it was confirmed that in-from striker, Gabriel Jesus, has torn his anterior cruciate ligament.

He joins Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ethan Nwaneri and Riccardo Calafiori on the treatment table (PremierInjuries), and puts another dent in the Gunners hopes of success this season.

In the space of two weeks either side of the festive period, the Brazilian scored six goals in all competitions (transfermarkt), and was playing himself into some sparkling form.

Gabriel Jesus ACL injury confirmed

To that end, confirmation that he has an ACL injury (The Athletic, subscription required), will hit both player and club like a hammer.

Sky Sports say Arsenal are “definitely looking” to do a deal or two now in the January transfer market, though it arguably shouldn’t have taken a serious injury to see club coffers being dipped into.

If the Gunners do consider themselves as genuine contenders for the title, then it’s clear that improvements were going to be needed this month.

Mikel Arteta is open to a surprise signing for Arsenal!

A Premier League ace with 63 goals and 45 assists in Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford may well now be on their shopping list, assuming that the West Londoners would be willing to do business.

Bryan Mbeumo could be the replacement for Gabriel Jesus

Having lost Ivan Toney in the summer Mbeumo has stepped up and taken on the goalscoring mantle and, to that end, it’s unlikely that the Bees will make any negotiations easy.

How the Arsenal board react in terms of transfers to this latest setback will ultimately author how likely the squad are in terms of being able to reel runaway leaders, Liverpool, back in.

The Gunners aren’t out of the title race yet by any means, however, they simply have to strengthen now in order to not fall further behind in the chase for silverware.