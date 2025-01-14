22 G/A man being seriously considered as Manchester United transfer target

Jonathan David celebrates with his Lille teammates (Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly seriously considering a transfer move for Lille striker Jonathan David as they look to strengthen up front.

The Canada international, who has a total of 20 goals and two assists for club and country in all competitions so far this season, has been a top performer during his time in Ligue 1 and there has long been speculation linking him with big clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

David nearing the end of his contract, meaning he could become a free agent in the summer, and CaughtOffside were recently informed of Chelsea and Tottenham keeping an eye on his situation.

Now there’s another update on David’s future as Man United and Juventus are named as suitors for the 25-year-old by TuttoJuve.

GREEDY Man Utd star could be set for shock move to CL giants!

The Red Devils could do with strengthening up front in the near future, and David could be a useful option, especially if he’s about to become available on a free transfer.

Manchester United linked with new strikers – but what do they need?

United already have Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, but it’s fair to say neither are really performing well enough at the moment, so the club might want to replace them.

Viktor Gyokeres to MUFC could be a story to watch as the Swedish striker continues to shine at Ruben Amorim’s former club Sporting Lisbon.

A report from iNews recently claimed Gyokeres could potentially be a target for United and that he’d be keen on working with Amorim again, and one imagines he’d be seen as a better option than David overall.

Still, United probably have some financial issues at the moment, so might be tempted by a free agent like David instead of forking out huge sums for someone like Gyokeres.

Meanwhile, Fichajes have also reported on United looking at Juventus front-man Dusan Vlahovic, with Zirkzee possibly heading to Turin as part of the deal.