Important Man United ace’s incredible greed could see Bayern swoop

A composite image of a Bayern Munich badge and Man United badge. Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images and George Wood/Getty Images

Man United youngster, Kobbie Mainoo, could be on the move this month after it was revealed he wants a 10-fold increase in his salary.

Fabrizio Romano says Man United are talking to Mainoo, and the delay in trying to get the talented teen’s new contract agreed is down to a number of factors.

Mainoo has a clear priority too, with the England international wanting to continue his career at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo wants 10-fold upgrade in his Man United salary

However, as The Sun report, in order for that to happen, he wants to see an increase in his current weekly wage of £20,000 (Capology), to a monstrous £200,000.

Bayern Munich have clearly seen the chance to test the waters, with Chelsea also known to be interested in the player’s services if he becomes available.

The next couple of weeks could tell us much in terms of how willing United are to accede to Mainoo’s wishes and, conversely, how much Mainoo really does want to stay at his boyhood club.

Man United transfer saga takes another significant step!

There’s a cogent argument that he and his representatives have already fallen into the trap whereby an inflated ego wants an inflated salary to match.

Bayern battling Chelsea for Kobbie Mainoo

Whilst there’s every chance that United will offer him a significant upgrade on his current remuneration, topping him up to £200k would make him the joint fifth highest paid player in the squad along with Antony – and only behind Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount in the financial pecking order.

Given that there seems to have been an awful lot of poor publicity surrounding the Red Devils of late, the club can ill afford any more headlines that paint them in a bad light.

Equally, losing one of their rising stars isn’t something that they can contemplate either.

Clearly, INEOS have another big decision to make, and one that they have to get right.