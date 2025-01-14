Reality: Manchester United could genuinely have to make two unthinkable sales

Ruben Amorim, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Matt McNulty, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly not actively looking to sell Alejandro Garnacho or Kobbie Mainoo, but the reality of their financial situation means they might have to consider certain offers.

The Red Devils are enduring a hugely disappointing season at the moment, sitting 13th in the Premier League table, even if there’s some renewed sense of optimism after draws away to Liverpool and Arsenal in their last couple of games.

Overall, however, it’s been a very difficult time for Man Utd and it seems things could get even worse as the sales of two top young talents in Garnacho and Mainoo can’t be entirely ruled out, according to a report from The Athletic.

Fabrizio Romano has told CaughtOffside that United are relaxed about Mainoo’s future despite the speculation, so perhaps the England international will ultimately end up putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Garnacho, however, has not looked as much of a key player since Ruben Amorim became manager, so could perhaps be an interesting one to watch.

Reality is that two big names could leave Manchester United

The Athletic state: “News emerged of United being reluctantly open to selling homegrown players, such as Alejandro Garnacho or Kobbie Mainoo, if big offers arrive due to a need to comply with football’s financial rules.

“The club are not pursuing exits for either talent, but the reality of the regulations means a sale would go down as pure profit in the books, so talks cannot be discounted.”

This comes as Mainoo has been linked with Chelsea by journalist Simon Phillips, while Garnacho to Napoli could be one to watch, as per Sport Italia.

Mainoo came up through the MUFC academy, so would probably be a priority for a new contract and a key role in the team for the long term.

Garnacho might make more sense as someone the club could do well to cash in on, but it’s also a big risk as the 20-year-old Argentine has shown glimpses of immense potential.