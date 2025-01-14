MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Marcus Rashford of Manchester United after the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Everton FC at Old Trafford on December 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has reportedly set Barcelona a deadline to finalise terms as he seeks to leave Manchester United.

According to FootballTransfers, the winger won’t wait around forever for the La Liga giants and has given them a deadline of Janaury 15.

The 27-year-old forward is expected to depart Old Trafford before the end of the January transfer window, having expressed his desire for a “new challenge.” Barcelona are eager to secure his signature, with Rashford prioritising a move to the Camp Nou over other options.

Rashford last appeared for United in their 2-1 Europa League victory over Viktoria Plzen on December 12. Since then, he has been linked with several clubs, including Serie A sides Napoli and AC Milan, but the outlet states that his heart is set on joining Barcelona.

Hansi Flick, Barcelona’s manager, is reportedly keen to bring Rashford on board this month. The England international is even willing to accept a pay cut to facilitate the move. However, he has made it clear that Barcelona must conclude the terms swiftly, allowing his representatives enough time to explore alternative opportunities should the deal fall through.

Ruben Amorim refuses to rule out a Marcus Rashford move

Following United’s FA Cup win over Arsenal on Sunday, manager Ruben Amorim was quizzed about Rashford’s future at the club, but he remained coy about the situation.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Amorim said. “He’s a Manchester United player. He has to work and represent the club he loves. But I have to make decisions, and that’s how it is. We’ll see what happens in the next game.”

Rashford himself said: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse.

“I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Rashford has three and a half years left on his current United contract and it’s believed that United are also looking to sell him.