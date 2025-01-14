Alejandro Garnacho in action for Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho may not be heading to Napoli after all.

Reports were widespread that the Argentine was inching close to a move to the Serie A club but now a report from the Daily Mail has put paid to that idea.

The outlet has stressed that it’s believed the speculation is agent-driven. They also say that club are unlikely to entertain offers for the player this month unless a huge bid comes in.

Manchester United want £375k-per-week player off their wage bill!

Reports suggested that Napoli submitted a £40 million opening bid for Garnacho, but this was not sufficient for the club to let him leave.

The Italian side are in the market for a new forward because they are about to see Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain.

Antonio Conte revealed on Saturday that Kvaratskhelia has asked to leave the club immediately as talks with PSG re-opened.

Napoli eye Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens as Garnacho alternative

TeamTalk had reported that Conte is a big admirer of Garnacho and they will move for a new winger if Kvaratskhelia leaves.

But Napoli are also looking at Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who is also on Chelsea’s radar. The outlet says that this may be tough to do if Donyell Malen leaves Dortmund for Aston Villa.

Garnacho has been played less under Ruben Amorim. He was dropped from the squad when he first joined but has featured in the Red Devils’ recent win over Arsenal in the FA Cup, where he got an assist.

It’s thought that United want around €50m for the youngster but they do not wish to see him leave at this stage in the season, as the club tries and climb up the Premier League table off the back of their FA win, a victory which has momentarily brought some feel-good factor around again.

The Argentinian international is still only 20 and is under contract until 2028.