Formal approach expected for Man United star following initial talks

Marcus Rashford celebrates with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A formal approach is reportedly expected to take place for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after his camp have held talks with numerous clubs.

It’s looked inevitable in recent weeks that we’d be seeing Rashford moving on from Man Utd in the near future, and it now looks like AC Milan could be set to make their move for the 27-year-old.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who also mention Borussia Dortmund as one of the clubs in for Rashford, though it looks like the deal would be more difficult for them to afford.

Milan perhaps now seem most likely to be Rashford’s next destination, judging by this report, with Rossoneri chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic also publicly speaking about the deal recently.

Can Marcus Rashford revive his career away from Manchester United?

Rashford has been at Old Trafford for his entire career so far, and he’s mostly been a top performer for the club, even if things appear to now be ending on a bit of a sour note.

It surely makes sense, however, that the England international has come to the point where he needs a new challenge and a change of scene, which isn’t something any fans or pundits should hold against him too much.

Rashford can’t be accused of not giving enough to the Red Devils down the years, as he’s always been a key performer and taken on a lot of responsibility during what has been a pretty chaotic period for the club overall.

It now looks like it’s time for Rashford to try something else, and he’s surely more than good enough to get his career back on track.

Milan have helped a number of Premier League flops get back to their best in recent times, with misfits like Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek enjoying their time at the San Siro after challenging periods at Chelsea.