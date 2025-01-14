Rejected: Liverpool were convinced they would sign Arsenal-bound star

Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad vs Mallorca (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Liverpool were reportedly sure they would sign Martin Zubimendi last summer, only for the Real Sociedad midfielder to turn them down as he now prepares to join Arsenal.

The Spain international is expected to complete a move from Sociedad to Arsenal ahead of next season, with the Daily Mail today breaking the story that a deal is more or less in place already.

It seems Liverpool were sure they were closing in on a deal for Zubimendi in the summer of 2024, but the player turned them down at the time, according to the Athletic.

This looks like being great news for Arsenal, who have moved quickly to try to secure this deal ahead of time, even if one imagines they would ideally have had the 25-year-old join straight away.

Martin Zubimendi chooses Arsenal over Liverpool

Gooners will be particularly delighted to see their club get one over rivals Liverpool for this important signing, with Zubimendi looking like he could be a huge asset for a top club.

The Sociedad man was a key part of Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad last summer, and clearly has what it takes to shine on the biggest stage.

Even if Liverpool have seen improved performances from the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones this season, there would surely have been room for a player of Zubimendi’s calibre as well.

Arsenal badly needed a player of this type, though, with Jorginho not getting any younger and coming towards the end of his contract.

Thomas Partey is another who probably needs a long-term replacement after some injury problems throughout his time at the Emirates Stadium, which would probably make a new deal unwise.

In Zubimendi, it looks like Mikel Arteta has the perfect player for this role.