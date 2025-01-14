Report hints at important Arsenal connection helping them with major transfer

Arsenal could hire Roberto Olabe as their new sporting director (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly look set to seal the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, and it seems Roberto Olabe may have proven a useful connection.

CaughtOffside were recently informed of the Gunners entering into advanced talks to hire Olabe as their new sporting director to replace Edu, with Zubimendi also coming up in those conversations.

Now with the Mail today breaking the news of a likely agreement to sign Zubimendi in the summer, there’s also mention of Olabe again being a candidate for the director job in a report in the Telegraph.

Olabe has done a strong job at Sociedad, having brought through top players like Zubimendi, while they also previously had Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard on their books, and Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal working on striker signing!

Edu won’t be an easy figure to replace at the Emirates Stadium, but Olabe certainly seems like he’d be a smart choice, and it seems he’s a leading candidate, even if nothing has quite been finalised yet.

A new era at Arsenal?

Olabe replacing Edu would be big news for Arsenal, especially if he’s already had some role in helping the north London giants land Zubimendi.

The Spain international is a world class talent who could have an important role to play in Mikel Arteta’s side, as they’ll have Jorginho’s contract expiring in a few months.

Zubimendi looks like an ideal like-for-like replacement for Jorginho due to his playing style and tactical profile, and he should fit in well with what Arteta wants from his team.

Fans will also hope the Olabe connection can perhaps help them land someone like Isak, who has been linked with AFC by Football Insider and others.

The Sweden international has been on fire for Newcastle, but it could be that he’d also be tempted to link up with Olabe again.