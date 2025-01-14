(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United defender Lloyd Kelly is being linked with a move away from St James’ Park despite transferring to the northeast only in the summer.

Kelly arrived from Bournemouth in June last year on a free transfer after failing to agree on a new deal at the Vitality Stadium.

The Englishman has only made one league start since September and has so far failed to establish a spot on the left flank either at left-back or centre-back.

According to reports in Turkey, Super Lig club Fenerbahce have made a move. It’s thought that head coach Jose Mourinho, who was linked with the job at Newcastle late last year, has identified Kelly as he looks to bring in a left-sided defender this month.

Journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu has revealed that the Turkish club have entered talks with the Magpies over a fee for the 26-year-old.

Aston Villa centre-back Diego Carlos targeted by Jose Mourinho

It’s thought that Mourinho’s side are currently working on a deal to try and sign Diego Carlos from Aston Villa. The former Sevilla man is thought to be the preferred target but so far they have been unable to agree on a fee with Unai Emery’s club. Meanwhile, it could be that a deal for Carlos is more for the summer and that the one for Kelly could be finalised during this one.

Fenerbahce vice-president Acun Ilıcalı has told the Turkish media that they are interested in signing Kelly during this transfer window, confirming the news.

He has released a statement, where he said they are trying to reach an agreement to sign the central defender. “We are in talks for a Lloyd Kelly transfer. He’s a player we’re interested in. If we can reach an agreement, we will transfer this player,” said the Fener executive.

Kelly is on a substantial wage at Newcastle, which he demanded as a transfer fee was not needed in his move. The prospect of game-time could be enough to see him jump ship.