Palace striker has played his last game for Oliver Glasner

Odsonne Edouard warming up for Crystal Palace (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace reportedly look set to offload Odsonne Edouard in this January’s transfer window, according to sources.

The Frenchman now looks to have played his last game for Palace under current manager Oliver Glasner, who has made the decision to let him go this winter.

Edouard previously looked like an elite young talent during his time at Celtic, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite been able to make the step up to playing in the Premier League.

We’ve also seen Edouard go out on loan to Leicester City, where he also failed to make much of an impact, so an exit now surely makes sense for all parties involved.

Odsonne Edouard set to leave Crystal Palace

Give Me Sport have reported on Edouard’s future, and it’s suggested that a move to the MLS could be a serious option for him.

The 26-year-old could surely have it in him to make an impact in American soccer, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

Palace fans won’t be too disappointed to see Edouard leaving after his lack of impact for the club, and his sale could also perhaps help fund moves for replacements.

The Eagles aren’t having the best season, with Glasner under pressure at Selhurst Park after initially making such a promising start at the London club.

This surely means Palace need to offload unwanted players like Edouard and refresh their squad a little bit for the second half of the campaign.