Exclusive: Liverpool & Arsenal also monitoring €80m Man City transfer target

Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush fights for the ball (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are also monitoring the situation of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush as Manchester City work on a potential €80m deal.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that City have been negotiating for Marmoush and there is some confidence of getting the deal done, though one stumbling block is the high asking price and Eintracht’s unwillingness to sell.

This means Liverpool and Arsenal have also been keeping an eye on what happens with the Egypt international, even if City look like his most likely next destination at the time of writing.

Arsenal open to SURPRISE striker signing because of Mikel Arteta aim

Marmoush has shone in the Bundesliga and looks like he could be well worth spending big money on, with the 25-year-old surely more than good enough to play for a number of the world’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal arguably need an attacking signing like this more than anyone else, so their interest is not too surprising, even if a deal now looks unlikely for them.

What other transfers could be worth watching out for this January?

CaughtOffside understands Arsenal also have Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic on their list of targets up front, so that could still end up being a story to keep an eye on this January.

Vlahovic is looking unlikely to sign a new contract at Juve, which could open the door for a transfer to the Emirates Stadium, though it may also depend on the availability of other players.

Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha have also been mentioned as long-term Arsenal targets, but they may be more likely in the summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, seem open to letting Darwin Nunez go for the right price, which could explain their interest in Marmoush.

It seems nothing is imminent on Nunez leaving Anfield, however, so this might be one that has to wait until the summer, when the Reds will most likely have to look at alternatives.