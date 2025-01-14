Huge shock for Pep Guardiola as Man City manager’s life comes crashing down

Manchester City
Posted by
Pep Guardiola of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Salford City
Pep Guardiola of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Salford City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s not been the best of seasons already at Man City for Pep Guardiola, but things have got a whole lot worse for the Catalan in a personal sense with the collapse of his 30-year marriage.

With the threat of a points deduction or even relegation hanging over the current Premier League champions, there are still likely to be plenty of turns in the 2024/25 campaign for Man City yet.

However, nothing is likely to hit Pep Guardiola harder than the collapse of his 30-year marriage to childhood sweetheart, Cristina, reported by Catalan daily, Sport.

Pep Guardiola splits with wife

Man City are closing in on a highly-rated duo and it appears Guardiola is set to land Vitor Reis this month.

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on
Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, looks on prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Salford City. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Perhaps it is that relentless quest for professional perfection that has ultimately seen the end of the union that arguably means the most to him.

After all, Sport have noted that Cristina has been based in Catalonia for the past five years as Pep has taken City to new all-conquering heights.

Real Madrid eyeing shock move for UNTOUCHABLE Man City ace!

Living such separate lives was always going to take a toll at some point, but amidst all the hullaballoo surrounding the club at present, it really is the last thing both manager and employers need.

30-year marriage over for Pep Guardiola

Somehow, Pep now needs to ensure that his marriage collapse doesn’t take a professional toll.

If there’s one thing about the City manager that places him above his contemporaries, it’s his single-mindedness, will to win and desire to squeeze out every last drop of effort from his players.

More Stories / Latest News
Marcos Acuña of Argentina and Richard Rios of Colombia battle for the ball
Tottenham facing EPL competition to land Colombian international midfielder
Bryan Mbeumo, Gabriel Jesus, Jorrel Hato
Arsenal column: FA Cup disaster, Gabriel Jesus injury & big bid needed for Premier League star
Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, and Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid
Sources: Real Madrid eyeing shock move for untouchable Man City ace

As the season progresses, the club will come to understand what, if any, punishment is metered out for alleged issues with Financial Fair Play.

Losing his wife at this juncture might well be the straw that’s broken the camel’s back.

More Stories Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.