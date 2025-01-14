Huge shock for Pep Guardiola as Man City manager’s life comes crashing down

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match against Salford City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s not been the best of seasons already at Man City for Pep Guardiola, but things have got a whole lot worse for the Catalan in a personal sense with the collapse of his 30-year marriage.

With the threat of a points deduction or even relegation hanging over the current Premier League champions, there are still likely to be plenty of turns in the 2024/25 campaign for Man City yet.

However, nothing is likely to hit Pep Guardiola harder than the collapse of his 30-year marriage to childhood sweetheart, Cristina, reported by Catalan daily, Sport.

Pep Guardiola splits with wife

Man City are closing in on a highly-rated duo and it appears Guardiola is set to land Vitor Reis this month.

Perhaps it is that relentless quest for professional perfection that has ultimately seen the end of the union that arguably means the most to him.

After all, Sport have noted that Cristina has been based in Catalonia for the past five years as Pep has taken City to new all-conquering heights.

Real Madrid eyeing shock move for UNTOUCHABLE Man City ace!

Living such separate lives was always going to take a toll at some point, but amidst all the hullaballoo surrounding the club at present, it really is the last thing both manager and employers need.

30-year marriage over for Pep Guardiola

Somehow, Pep now needs to ensure that his marriage collapse doesn’t take a professional toll.

If there’s one thing about the City manager that places him above his contemporaries, it’s his single-mindedness, will to win and desire to squeeze out every last drop of effort from his players.

As the season progresses, the club will come to understand what, if any, punishment is metered out for alleged issues with Financial Fair Play.

Losing his wife at this juncture might well be the straw that’s broken the camel’s back.