Luis Enrique provides confusing update on PSG star being linked with Man United transfer

Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has spoken out on Randal Kolo Muani’s future amid transfer interest from Manchester United.

Kolo Muani has struggled for playing time at PSG and it makes sense that he could be on the move this January, even if Enrique didn’t seem particularly keen to talk about it.

The France international has been actively explored by Man Utd, according to a recent report from The Athletic, but Enrique mostly spoke in strange riddles when asked about the saga at a press conference.

Discussing the Kolo Muani to United links, the Spanish tactician said: “I don’t know. The transfer window, for me, is more like the market for fruit, fish, bread. I have nothing to say.”

Not very helpful, Luis.

Is Randal Kolo Muani the right signing for Manchester United?

United could do with more options up front after a difficult first half of the season, though some fans will question if Kolo Muani is really the answer to their problems.

The 26-year-old shone during his time at former club Eintracht Frankfurt, but he’s struggled to make the step up to playing for a big name like PSG, so it seems like he could face similar issues at Old Trafford.

MUFC have concerns over the future of Marcus Rashford, who is being linked strongly with AC Milan by Sky Sports and others, so a replacement is surely urgently needed.

That doesn’t mean United should just sign anyone, though, and it’s debatable if Kolo Muani looks like the kind of player who has what it takes to improve this team.

At the same time, perhaps Kolo Muani is just unsettled at PSG and unsuited to the playing style of Enrique, so a move like this could be just what he needs to revive his career.